Politics

Georgia polls open for Senate runoffs — and the wait for results begins

Voters wait in a long line to vote in Atlanta on the first day of In-person early voting for the Georgia Senate runoff
Voters wait in a long line at the Buckhead library in Atlanta on the first day of in-person early voting Dec. 14.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
ATLANTA — 

Georgia voters have begun casting their ballots to determine which party will control the U.S. Senate.

Polls for the runoffs opened statewide at 7 a.m. Tuesday and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

The results will have huge implications for President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to enact his legislative agenda on matters such as the pandemic, healthcare, taxation, energy and the environment.

Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock need to win both races for a 50-50 Senate. That would allow Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to tilt the chamber to Democrats with the tiebreaking vote.

Ossoff is facing incumbent GOP Sen. David Perdue, while Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and trying to become the state’s first Black senator.

More than 3 million Georgians have already voted either early in person or via absentee ballots. That’s more than 60% of the nearly 5 million who voted in November’s presidential election.

PoliticsElection 2020
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

