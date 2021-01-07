Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Capitol Police officer dies after confrontation with Trump mob

President Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday following a rally.
President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday following a rally. At least five people died.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday evening, and a homicide investigation is underway into the violent confrontation he had with the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Sicknick died at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time after being hospitalized shortly after the mob of Trump supporters violently pushed their way into the Capitol on Wednesday.

Trump faces demands for his removal, but is there time to act?

(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Trump faces demands for his removal, but is there time to act?

Congress’ Democratic leaders warned of impeaching President Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him. Either way, there may not be time.

His is the fifth death associated with the violent confrontation that forced Congress to retreat and lockdown.

“Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” the United States Capitol Police said in a statement. “He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners.”

Sicknick joined the department in 2008.

U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and Rosa DeLauro said in a statement: “To honor Officer Sicknick’s memory, we must ensure that the mob who attacked the People’s House and those who instigated them are held fully accountable.”

Sicknick had been on life support prior to his death.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

