How are you explaining the violence at the U.S. Capitol to kids?

On Jan. 6, an insurrection unfolded at the U.S. Capitol when a mob stormed the building while lawmakers voted to certify the electoral college results and Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The Los Angeles Times wants to know how you are explaining the events of the day to children. We plan to gather your responses and share them with our readers.

Supporters of President Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

