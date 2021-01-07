Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How are you explaining the violence at the U.S. Capitol to kids?

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol
Supporters of President Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
By Maneeza IqbalAudience Engagement Editor 
On Jan. 6, an insurrection unfolded at the U.S. Capitol when a mob stormed the building while lawmakers voted to certify the electoral college results and Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. The Los Angeles Times wants to know how you are explaining the events of the day to children. We plan to gather your responses and share them with our readers.

