Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Biden orders Cabinet to preserve DACA

President Joe Biden adjusts his face mask as he signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office
President Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

President Biden will order his Cabinet to work to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has shielded hundreds of thousands of people who came to the country as young children from deportation since it was introduced in 2012.

President Trump ordered an end to DACA in 2017, triggering a legal challenge that ended in June when the Supreme Court ruled that it should be kept in place because the Trump administration failed to follow federal rule-making guidelines in undoing it. But DACA is still facing legal challenges.

In his presidential proclamation, Biden is calling on Congress to adopt legislation that gives DACA recipients permanent legal status and a path to citizenship. There are currently about 700,000 people enrolled.

Biden’s signed 17 orders, memorandums and proclamations Wednesday, and six of them dealt with immigration. He also sent to Congress an ambitious immigration bill.

Advertisement

Taken together, Biden’s plans represent a U-turn after four years of relentless strikes against immigration, captured most vividly by the separation of thousands of children from their parents under a “zero tolerance” policy on illegal border crossings. The Trump administration also took hundreds of other steps to enhance enforcement, limit eligibility for asylum and cut legal immigration.

The administration has been mum on a 100-day moratorium on deportations that Biden promised, though he is revoking one of Trump’s earliest executive orders making anyone in the country illegally a priority for deportations. Susan Rice, head of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said any moratorium would come from the Department of Homeland Security, not the president.

California

After missing DACA, she resented her U.S.-born siblings. Trump ruined her second chance

OXNARD, CA - JULY 19: Beatriz Basurto, 19, middle, of Oxnard hands food to Josefa Hernandez, right, age 70, at a food give away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Oxnard, CA during the coronavirus pandemic. Several organizations distributed food to mostly local farm workers and their families. Seniors arrived via scooters asking for food. Beatriz Reyes is part of a new generation of immigrants who are eligible for DACA - but left in the dark as Trump tries to end DACA again and refuses to take new applications despite SCOTUS ruling. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

After missing DACA, she resented her U.S.-born siblings. Trump ruined her second chance

The lack of DACA for more than 65,000 immigrant youth is forever changing the trajectory of their lives.

PoliticsImmigration and the Border
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement