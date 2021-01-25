Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Former Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders to run for Arkansas governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary under Trump, speaks during a news briefing in 2019.
Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during a news briefing in Washington in 2019.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump’s former chief spokeswoman and one of his closest aides, is running for Arkansas governor, a senior campaign official told the Associated Press.

Sanders, who left the White House in 2019 to return to her home state, plans to announce her bid Monday, according to the campaign official who spoke Sunday night on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the formal announcement.

The former White House press secretary is launching her bid less than a week after the end of Trump’s presidency and as he faces a second impeachment trial. Sanders is running in a solidly red state where Republicans tend to embrace the former president.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sanders had been widely expected to run for the office after leaving the White House — and Trump publicly encouraged her to do so. She’s been laying the groundwork for a candidacy, speaking to GOP groups around the state.

Advertisement

Sanders joins an expensive Republican primary that already includes two statewide elected leaders, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Atty. Gen. Leslie Rutledge. The three are running to succeed current Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who is unable to run next year because of term limits. No Democrats have announced a bid for the seat.

Sanders is launching her bid weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters intent on overturning the election of President Biden. More than 130 people have been charged in the insurrection.

Opinion

Column: All the president’s lying ladies — Hicks, Sanders and Conway — make news

TOPSHOT - Outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders hugs US President Donald Trump during a second chance hiring and criminal justice reform event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. - President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House. "After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Opinion

Column: All the president’s lying ladies — Hicks, Sanders and Conway — make news

The Trump White House is a bit like Shakespeare summer camp: not enough substantial parts for the girls.

Sanders was only the third woman, and the first mother of young children, to serve as White House press secretary. She faced questions about her credibility during her time as Trump’s chief spokeswoman.

Advertisement

During her nearly two-year tenure in the job, she ended daily televised briefings after repeatedly sparring with reporters who aggressively questioned her about Trump administration policy and the investigation into possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia. But she also earned reporters’ respect for working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Trump’s tumultuous exit from the presidency may do little damage to Sanders in Arkansas. Republicans hold all of Arkansas’ statewide and federal seats, as well as a solid majority in both chambers of the Legislature.

Griffin and Rutledge have raised more than $2.8 million between them in the race to succeed Hutchinson, which could grow even more crowded. Republican state Sen. Jim Hendren, a nephew of Hutchinson’s, is considering a run.

Sanders, who published a book last year and joined Fox News as a contributor after leaving the White House, enters the race with a much higher profile than any of the candidates. But her stance on many of the state’s biggest issues remains unknown. She has said she doesn’t want to distract from Hutchinson’s agenda.

PoliticsWorld & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement