$1,400 individual checks to arrive soon, White House says

A stimulus check issued by the IRS
A stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak is shown.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

The White House says the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans funded by the American Rescue Plan will start showing up in bank accounts as early as this weekend.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says payments will continue throughout the next several weeks.

President Biden signed the $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday.

Besides the $1,400 direct payments to individuals, the plan includes money to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines, provide relief to homeowners and renters, help reopen schools, provide aid to state and local governments, and an expansion of the child tax credit, among other features.

