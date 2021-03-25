Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
How to watch President Biden’s first press conference today

By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
After 64 days in office, President Biden is finally giving his first news conference, and the media are all over it.

After keeping a low profile since his inauguration, especially in comparison to his predecessor, Biden may face questions Thursday about increased migrant activity on the southern border, a proposed $3-trillion infrastructure plan, the recent shootings in Georgia and Colorado, and any new plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations.

The news conference will stream live from the White House here at latimes.com, on the White House website and on the White House’s YouTube channel. It will also air live on all the major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC — and news channels including CNN, Fox and MSNBC.

Biden is set to start at 10:15 a.m Pacific.

By this time in their presidencies, presidents Obama and Trump had news conferences far in the rearview mirror. In the past 100 years’ worth of presidents, Biden has held off the longest in speaking formally to members of the media, though he has made remarks and answered questions informally.

“I think he’s thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates, and, you know, looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters earlier this week.

