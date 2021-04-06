U.S. considering boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics over China’s human rights abuses

The United States is considering a boycott of next year’s Olympic Games in China because of Beijing’s repression of minorities and other egregious human rights abuse, the State Department said Tuesday.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. would consult with other countries to see if a joint boycott could be staged.

He said the administration is “considering” such action though a final decision has not been made.

Both the Biden and Trump administrations have labeled as genocide China’s attempts to control the Muslim Uyghur minority and deprive it of its cultural identity.

