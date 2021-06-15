President Biden is meeting with Russia’s Putin. Here’s what you need to know
President Biden is sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva — a very different meeting from those Putin had with President Trump, who repeatedly praised or deferred to the ex-KGB operative.
Biden has met Putin before, including in 2011 as President Obama’s vice president. That was before Russia interfered in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections to benefit Trump, according to U.S. intelligence agencies. And before Biden said he viewed Putin as “a killer.”
Biden is expected to warn Putin about ransomware attacks from inside Russia, election interference, military incursions into Ukraine, U.S. prisoners in Russia and the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who last year survived poisoning with a Russian nerve agent.
The U.S. president has said he would look for common ground with the Russian leader, potentially on climate change, arms control and the Middle East.
-
1
Biden and Putin agree the nations’ relationship is at a low point before their summit. Trump sends the ex-KGB chief ‘warmest regards.’
-
2
The Biden-Putin summit won’t look much like the Russian’s meetings with Trump. Expected topics include hacking, election interference, human rights.
More Coverage
-
3
Recent high-profile ransomware assaults have added urgency to U.S. government efforts to combat Russia-linked hackers. The challenge is reaching them.
-
4
Putin has jailed opponent Alexei Navalny, who survived poisoning by a Russian nerve agent
Putin has jailed opponent Alexei Navalny, who survived poisoning by a Russian nerve agent
The sentencing of Putin critic Alexei Navalny doesn’t solve the Russian president’s problems.
-
5
President Biden spoke with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, whom he recently labeled a “killer,” and said the U.S. would act firmly to defend its interests.
-
6
President Biden had his first call with Vladimir Putin, raising concerns about Alexei Navalny’s arrest while pressing Putin on bounties on U.S. troops.
-
7
Two weeks after their government was replaced, Russians remain unsure of the intentions of President Vladimir Putin.
-
8
Russia has been a pariah since annexing Crimea. Now attention is on Ukraine, whose leader’s call with President Trump is the focus of an impeachment inquiry.
-
9
-
10
Trump slams Russia probe and blames U.S. for bad relations with Putin as the two leaders meet
Trump slams Russia probe and blames U.S. for bad relations with Putin as the two leaders meet
President Trump slammed the special counsel’s investigation into his campaign’s possible election collusion with Russia and, with Russian President Vladimir Putin alongside him at a stunning news conference Monday, seemed to accept Putin’s denials of wrongdoing over the unanimous conclusions of U.S. intelligence officials.
-
11
The wind whips across a narrow, sandy strait, carrying the salty smell of the Sea of Azov.
-
12
Trump’s odd thank-you to Putin for expelling U.S. diplomats sparks anger among foreign service officers
Trump’s odd thank-you to Putin for expelling U.S. diplomats sparks anger among foreign service officers
He now says he was being sarcastic, but President Trump’s expression of gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for cutting hundreds of U.S. diplomatic personnel was no laughing matter for many U.S. foreign service officers.