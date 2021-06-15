President Biden is meeting with Russia’s Putin. Here’s what you need to know

President Biden is sitting down with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva — a very different meeting from those Putin had with President Trump, who repeatedly praised or deferred to the ex-KGB operative.

Biden has met Putin before, including in 2011 as President Obama’s vice president. That was before Russia interfered in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections to benefit Trump, according to U.S. intelligence agencies. And before Biden said he viewed Putin as “a killer.”

Biden is expected to warn Putin about ransomware attacks from inside Russia, election interference, military incursions into Ukraine, U.S. prisoners in Russia and the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who last year survived poisoning with a Russian nerve agent.

The U.S. president has said he would look for common ground with the Russian leader, potentially on climate change, arms control and the Middle East.

