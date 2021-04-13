Biden warns Putin against Ukraine aggression, invites him to a summit meeting

President Biden spoke Tuesday morning with Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning him against aggressive moves against Ukraine but also inviting him to a summit meeting, the White House said in a statement.

The White House did not say whether Putin had accepted the invitation but said Biden had suggested the summit take place in a third country in coming months.

Biden “reaffirmed his goal of building a stable and predictable relationship with Russia consistent with U.S. interests,” the statement said.

In an interview last month, Biden labeled Putin a “killer,” prompting an angry reaction from Moscow, which recalled its ambassador from Washington. The administration defended Biden’s comment, saying he was being honest in response to a question but also adding that he continued to believe the U.S. and Russia must work together.

In Tuesday’s statement, the White House said Biden and Putin had “discussed a number of regional and global issues,” including arms control.

Biden had “voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine’s borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions,” the statement said.

Russia in recent weeks has stepped up troop movements near its border with Ukraine. Two weeks ago, Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed his support in the face of the Russian moves.

“Biden also made clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions, such as cyber intrusions and election interference,” the statement added.