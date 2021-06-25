Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Biden names special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights

President Biden waves outside Air Force One
President Biden also plans to sign a measure designating the Pulse nightclub in Florida, where 49 people died in a 2016 attack on the LGBTQ community, as a national memorial.
(Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
By JOSH BOAK
Associated Press
President Biden is naming a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights.

The White House said in a statement Friday that Jessica Stern, executive director of OutRight Action International, will fill the State Department post. Her responsibilities will involve ensuring that U.S. diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the LGBTQ rights around the world. OutRight defends human rights and works to prevent abuses of LGBTQ people.

In her new role, Stern will help put in place a presidential memorandum to advance the rights of LGBTQ people as well as bring together like-minded governments, nonprofits and corporations to uphold equality and dignity, according to the White House.

Later Friday, Biden plans to sign into law a measure that designates the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., as a national memorial. A mass shooting at the club in June 2016 left 49 people dead and 53 wounded in the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

After the signing, Biden is expected to make remarks on Pride Month.

