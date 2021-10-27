Paid family leave benefit likely to be removed from Democrats’ bill

An ambitious proposal to mandate 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers nationwide will likely be struck from the Democrats’ Build Back Better plan, a setback for the party’s hopes of strengthening the nation’s social programs.

Paid family and medical leave has been a central plank of the bill and an increasingly prominent focus of the Democratic Party’s presidential candidates in recent years.

But it was felled by centrist Democratic Sen. Joseph Manchin III’s opposition to establishing new government programs and by the overall cost, according to two people familiar with the negotiations. They said the provision will not likely be in the final package.

The proposal had come under scrutiny in recent days. Advocates — led by several female Democratic senators — scrambled to come up with alternatives that would win Manchin’s approval.

The fate of a paid family leave policy is “not looking good,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said earlier Wednesday. “I wish it were otherwise. I think this may be one [policy] that’s in real trouble.”

The policy as originally envisioned by the House would be 12 weeks of leave for family reasons, such as the birth or adoption of a child, or medical reasons, such as an illness or to care for an ill family member.

It was shortened to four weeks to reduce cost. Another proposal called for sick leave to be eliminated, but family leave preserved. But none appear to have gotten Manchin’s support.

Several senators have lobbied Manchin and the White House on ways to preserve the policy in some form and are expected to continue to do so.

“If you’ve ever had a child, if you’ve ever been seriously ill, if you’ve ever been a caregiver—you know how important paid leave is,” said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) earlier Wednesday. “Americans across the country have lived this, and the White House and just about every Democrat in Congress gets it. We are still pushing hard to get this done.”

Supporters of paid family and medical leave argue that only 23% of private-sector workers have access to paid leave through their job and that people of color are most likely to not have access to adequate time off for family and medical reasons.

“Every other wealthy country in the world has some form of paid family and medical leave. The fact that the U.S. has zero weeks is abysmal,” said Lelaine Bigelow, vice president for social impact and congressional relations at the National Partnership for Women & Families.