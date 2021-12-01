Advertisement
Politics

For nearly half of Black voters in L.A., homelessness is personal, poll finds

A homeless person leaves MacArthur park as city officials closed it for renovations
A homeless person leaves MacArthur park on Oct. 15 as city officials closed it for renovations.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times )
By David LauterSenior Washington Correspondent 
Nearly half of Black voters in Los Angeles County have been homeless, have experienced housing insecurity in the past year or know someone who has — a significantly larger share than for other racial and ethnic groups, according to a new poll.

The numbers highlight the sharp racial inequity of homelessness in Los Angeles. Black residents make up roughly 8% of L.A. County‘s population, but 34% of its homeless population, according to the most recent official count.

The new poll by the Los Angeles Business Council Institute, done in cooperation with the Los Angeles Times, shows that among Black voters countywide, 49% either have been homeless or housing insecure in the past year or know someone who has been.

By comparison, 29% of white voters and 25% of Asian American voters have such direct experience. For Latino voters, it’s 42%.

One other figure that helps drive the racial gap: Black and Latino voters in Los Angeles are far more likely to rent than be homeowners.

Overall, about half of registered voters in L.A. County are renters. Among them, roughly 1 in 8 have been threatened with eviction or been unable to pay their rent in the past year, and another 1 in 4 know someone who has, the poll found.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - OCT. 15, 2021. A homeless man named John sorts through his belongings before leaving MacArthur Park in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. He said he had been living at the park for about a year. Officials gave the homeless until 10:30 p.m. on Friday to leave the park, which will be closed for an extensive cleanup and renovation project. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Housing & Homelessness

L.A. voters angry, frustrated over homeless crisis, demand faster action, poll finds

L.A. voters want the government to focus on shelter for homeless people living in the streets, even if those efforts are short-term, a poll has found.

PoliticsHousing & HomelessnessCalifornia
David Lauter

David Lauter is the Los Angeles Times’ senior Washington correspondent. He began writing news in Washington in 1981 and since then has covered Congress, the Supreme Court, the White House under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton and four U.S. presidential campaigns. He served as Washington bureau chief from 2011 through 2020. Lauter lived in Los Angeles from 1995 to 2011, where he was The Times’ deputy Foreign editor, deputy Metro editor and then assistant managing editor responsible for California coverage.

