Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in force, but allows providers to challenge it

A divided Supreme Court refused Friday to block a Texas law that has banned most abortions there, but opened the door narrowly for abortion providers to challenge it before a federal judge.

The court’s conservative majority said abortion providers may sue state licensing officials, but not the state judges and clerks who are charged with handling lawsuits spurred by the law.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the three liberals dissented in part, saying the court should have gone further to allow challenges to the law.

In early September, justices by a vote of 5-4 stood aside and allowed the Texas law to take effect, even though it deprived pregnant women of their right to choose abortion.

In that earlier order, the court said the law raised “complex and novel...procedural questions” because officials had no direct role in enforcing the ban on most abortions.

Their decision drew sharp criticism and may well have prompted at least some justices to reconsider the matter. To many, it appeared the new conservative majority had allowed the nation’s largest red state to ignore nearly 50 years of court precedents that held abortion was a constitutional right.

Responding to their initial rebuff, lawyers for the abortion providers went back to the high court and urged the justices to fast-track a hearing on the procedural questions raised by a law that is enforced through what they called a private bounty scheme.

The court heard arguments from both sides on Nov. 1, when it appeared most of the justices were prepared to block the law. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said gun rights and religious liberty could be put in doubt if the court allowed states to use Texas-style lawsuits as a means to nullify constitutional rights.

Despite the decision, the future of abortion rights remains in doubt.

On Dec. 1, the justices heard arguments in a Mississippi case and sounded ready to severely restrict the scope of the right to abortion or overturn it entirely. The state is defending a law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, but the state’s lawyers say the court should go further and reverse Roe vs. Wade in total.

