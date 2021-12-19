Manchin says he’s a no on Biden’s social spending plan, likely dooming Democratic agenda

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III appeared to pull the plug on the centerpiece of President Biden’s domestic agenda, saying Sunday that he cannot support the House-passed version of the social spending package that would have extended child tax credits and provided new subsidies for child care, preschool and elder care.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” Manchin of West Virginia said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I can’t get there.”

Manchin, the Democrats’ 50th vote in the evenly divided Senate, had wavered for months on whether he would support the $1.75-trillion package, which also included $555 billion to combat climate change.

After talks last week between Biden and Manchin failed to resolve the impasse, the Senate left town Sunday morning without voting on the bill. In a statement Thursday evening, Biden expressed optimism that talks would continue into the new year and eventually lead to an agreement.

But Manchin, whose reluctance to get behind the legislation has grown as inflation has risen, sounded on Sunday like his mind is now made up.

“I’ve tried. I mean I really did. And the president was trying as hard as he could,” Manchin said. “He has an awful lot of irons in the fire right now. A lot. More on his plate than he needs for this to continue.”

The development was exactly what House progressives were worried about in October, when they had initially withheld their support for the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill — the other half of Biden’s jobs agenda — out of concern Manchin and other Democratic moderates wouldn’t back the social spending legislation. They had planned to pass the package, which they call Build Back Better, through a process known as budget reconciliation, which requires just 50 Senate votes, allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to break the tie in the evenly divided Senate.

The progressives eventually agreed to vote on the infrastructure package after Biden said he’d gotten Manchin and others to agree in principle to a framework for the Build Back Better legislation.

But that agreement does not appear to have held.

The most outspoken Senate progressive, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was among the first to react to Manchin’s statement. During an interview on CNN, Sanders said that Manchin will have to explain to his constituents in West Virginia, “a state that is struggling,” why he’d stand in the way of new Medicare subsidies for dental coverage and investments aimed at combating climate change.

“Let Mr. Manchin explain to the people why he doesn’t have the guts to stand up to powerful special interests,” Sanders said, calling for a full Senate vote on the legislation next month even if the bill fails.

“We’ve been dealing with Mr. Manchin for month after month after month,” Sanders said. “But if he doesn’t have the courage to do the right thing for the working families of West Virginia and America, let him vote no in front of the whole world.”

