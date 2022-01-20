Advertisement
Share
Politics

Ivanka Trump is asked to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump introduces her father, Donald Trump, at the Republican National Convention in Washington on Aug. 27, 2020.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON — 

The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father’s actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an advisor to her father in the White House.

“Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” wrote the committee chair, Bennie Thompson.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters during his weekly press conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot. McCarthy claims the investigation is not legitimate and accuses the panel of “abuse of power.” (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Politics

Will Jan. 6 committee subpoena McCarthy? Congress could set up a political and legal showdown

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to testify before the Jan. 6 select committee forces Democrats to make tough choices.
Advertisement

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team who filed bogus challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that the race had been stolen from the former president.

PoliticsWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement