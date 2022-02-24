Advertisement
Politics

U.S. lawmakers blast Russia over invasion of Ukraine, urge stronger sanctions

Firefighters respond to a bombing in Ukraine.
U.S. lawmakers decried Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urged the Biden administration to impose tougher sanctions on Moscow. Pictured above: Ukranian firefighters respond to a building that was hit by a bomb.
(ARIS MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images)
By Anumita Kaur
Erin B. Logan
WASHINGTON — 

U.S. lawmakers decried Russia’s attack on Ukraine early Thursday and said they supported tougher sanctions in the hopes of convincing Moscow to halt its invasion.

Here is some of their real-time reaction to the crisis:

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) tweeted just after midnight that he had just spoken with Ukrainian Consul General Kushneruk “to reaffirm our support for the people of Ukraine.”

“We stand with them and support President Biden and our allies in enacting severe sanctions against Putin for his unprovoked and dangerous attack on an important democratic ally,” Padilla added.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) tweeted that the attack “senseless, tragic, and barbaric.” “We must enact debilitating sanctions on Russia and cut them off from the global economy,” Schiff said.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that the White House needed to impose stiffer sanctions on Moscow. (The Biden administration started imposing sanctions on Tuesday, with more expected to be enacted against Moscow on Thursday). “It is now time for us to up the pain level for the Russian government,” Warner said.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said in a statement that “Putin’s impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors.” The senator called on the U.S. and allies to subject “Putin and Russia to the harshest economic penalties.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted that it was “imperative that we continue to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons as well as good intelligence. The world needs to condemn Putin’s destruction of a neighboring democracy as a war crime.”

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine): tweeted: “The United States must stand steadfast against Russian authoritarianism and unprovoked aggression. Together with partners and allies, we must support Ukraine, hold Russia accountable, and be prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need. I will work with colleagues in Congress and with the administration to respond swiftly.”

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Palmdale) criticized what he described as Biden’s “weakness” in dealing with Putin. “This new war started by Putin is a product of the Biden administration not creating a stronger deterrence and failing to demonstrate to the world that the United States and our allies are to be respected,” he said.

