Over Ukraine, Biden expected to add sanctions on firm behind Nord Stream 2 pipeline

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration Wednesday is expected to add to its economic sanctions package targeting Moscow by allowing previously blocked sanctions to take effect against the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to three individuals familiar with the matter.

The expected move from Washington would come a day after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose country controls the pipeline built to transport natural gas from Russia directly to Germany, announced he was halting certification of the uncompleted project.

It’s more evidence of the coordination among allies as they shift from an assiduous effort to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin to one aimed at containing his ongoing attack on Ukraine. And it would follow the Biden administration’s vow to impose additional measures against Moscow as the invasion proceeds.

The pipeline project has been especially problematic. Germany and other parts of Europe badly need the gas, but U.S. officials have repeatedly warned that becoming overly reliant on Russian fuel would allow Moscow to “weaponize” energy supplies.

Germany’s decision on Tuesday to suspend the project showed self-sacrifice that U.S. officials appear eager to endorse, and mirrors Washington’s own willingness to absorb any effects on consumers from rising gas prices and the political price the administration could pay.

Until now, Biden had been resigned to the project — which was nearing completion when he took office — going forward. The White House, in fact, had issued a waiver to block the congressionally mandated sanctions they are now likely to impose.

For weeks now, conversations between Washington and Berlin have focused on a joint approach to sanctions, including the 764-mile pipeline to Germany’s Baltic coast.

Outlining the administration’s initial response to Russia, deputy national security advisor Daleep Singh declared Tuesday that the project, long sought by Putin in a bid to exert more control over Europe’s energy resources, “will not become operational.”

He added: “That’s an $11-billion investment in a prized gas pipeline controlled by Russia that will now go to waste, and it sacrifices what would have been a cash cow for Russia’s coffers.”

Republicans, many of whom have criticized Biden’s first tranche of sanctions against Russia as too measured, have called for months for the administration to lift its waiver on the Nord Stream 2 sanctions, with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) blocking votes on the White House’s diplomatic nominees in protest.

Congress approved the sanctions against the project’s parent company, also named Nord Stream 2, a Swiss firm whose parent is the Russian gas conglomerate Gazprom, and its chief executive, Matthias Warnig, first in 2019 and then a broader sanctions package in 2020. But the Biden administration blocked them, citing national security issues related to both Russia and Germany, a key ally.