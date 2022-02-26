Trump to speak at a Florida conservative conference where his base is strongest

Former President Trump is set to address a major conservative conference Saturday night in a speech that could provide clues about how he would approach campaigning for the 2024 Republican nomination and whether he continues to maintain his iron grip on the Republican Party’s most ardent supporters.

Trump’s speech in Orlando, Fla., and the reception he receives come as GOP politicians gearing up for the November midterms are assessing how to exploit President Biden’s poor approval ratings, rising inflation and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, not to mention the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that is entering its third year.

So far, in three days of speeches at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), they appear to have largely avoided talking about Trump and his long list of grievances. Instead, they have focused their attacks on Biden and progressive Democrats, zeroing in on issues related to education, pandemic-related restrictions and what they have described as poor foreign policy choices.

They are largely using the game plan adopted by Republican Glenn Youngkin, who last year won Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Republicans hope such tactics help them in November retake Congress, which is held by slim Democratic majorities.

Two Republicans frequently mentioned as potential GOP presidential contenders — Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida — did not mention Trump in their speeches and mostly avoided talking about the 2020 election.

They also did not echo Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been condemned by Western leaders for launching his unprovoked attack this week on Ukraine. Trump extolled Putin’s intelligence and savvy, saying the autocrat was “very smart” in how he approached the invasion of Ukraine.

Rubio focused his fire on the risk posed by a Democratic Party-run tyranny while praising the bravery of Ukrainians resisting Russia’s attack.

“The people of Ukraine are inspiring to the world,” Rubio said.

Hawley, who briefly defended his decision to object to the certification of the 2020 election, spent his speech blasting Biden over a laundry list of what he described as major policy failures, ranging from the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan to the administration’s handling of immigration. Hawley also blamed Biden for Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“We have a president who doesn’t believe in American strength, American energy, and has no sense of the priorities and challenges that are facing this country,” Hawley said Thursday.

Like other speakers, Hawley also attacked Democrats over their purported support of critical race theory, a decades-old lens university academics use to examine how racial inequality and racism are historically embedded in American policies, legal systems and institutions.

The president is “trying to shove critical race theory down our throats and in every aspect of our government. It’s in the military, it’s in government training, it’s in our universities all backed now by the power of the Biden administration,” said Hawley.

Another presidential hopeful, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, did not mention the former president in his 20-minute address. Instead, the governor railed against the Biden administration’s approach to the pandemic, saying he refused to let Florida become a “biomedical security state” or a “dystopia where people’s freedoms are curtailed and their livelihoods are destroyed.”

“We protected people’s rights, we protected people’s jobs, we protected small businesses and we made sure that every kid in the state of Florida had an opportunity to go to school in person five days a week,” said DeSantis, who claimed Biden “hates” the Sunshine State.

Like Hawley, DeSantis also warned attendees about the so-called dangers of critical race theory, immigration, high inflation rates and the spike in homicides around the country. DeSantis did not mention the war in Ukraine.

While Trump was not celebrated by most of the top Republican lawmakers on the speaking program, there were exceptions, with some less well-known conservative speakers repeating Trump’s election lies and suggesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine was not as serious as the media and Democrats claimed.

Those attending the convention are clearly still devoted to the former president. “Make America Great Again” hats and flags as well as bedazzled purses bearing Trump’s name were bountiful in the Orlando convention center. For some attendees, however, Trump was not the primary attraction.

Jill Sessions, a resident of Lakeland, Fla., and candidate for the Polk County school board, expressed support for Trump but said her primary motivation for attending was to network with donors and watch DeSantis speak.

“I love our governor,” said Sessions. “That’s a politician who just speaks like a person. He’s just common sense and that’s what I like.”

On Sunday, conference organizers are expected to release the results of their annual straw poll, which has often signaled which presidential candidate the Republican base would back during the primaries.

A poll of registered Florida Republicans released on Thursday by the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida found DeSantis narrowly bested Trump in a hypothetical 2024 primary, with 44% favoring the governor over the former president. Forty-one percent of those polled said they’d vote for Trump while 7% said they were undecided.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.