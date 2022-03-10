Consumer prices rise again in February, likely headed higher amid Russian war in Ukraine

Prices in the year though February have risen 7.9% according to a new report, revealing that inflation is accelerating at its fastest clip in four decades as gasoline, goods and services have all became more expensive.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.8% in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Core CPI was up 0.5% last month.

The runaway inflation, a trend that began nearly a year ago, will likely be exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has already pushed gas prices higher in the two weeks since fighting began.

The rising prices have been a wet blanket on an otherwise robust economy over the last year, as unemployment has dipped below 4% and the workforce has grown. If consumer costs don’t stabilize soon, President Biden and Democrats may pay a price in November’s midterm elections, even though the public has thus far been broadly supportive of the administration’s response to Russia, which has included stiff economic sanctions and now a full ban on oil imports.

Advertisement

As they braced for Thursday’s report this week, administration officials sought to blame rising gasoline prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin. With the national average at $4.31 a gallon, according to AAA, the White House has described the rise as “Putin’s Price Spike.” The average price for a gallon of gas in California is $5.694, up from $3.775 a year ago, the group said.

Although many Republicans have praised Biden for seeking to punish Putin without committing the U.S. to the military conflict in Ukraine, GOP leaders have also sought to pin rising gas prices on the president.