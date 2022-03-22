Watch Live: Judge Jackson faces Senate questioning for Supreme Court nomination

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court vacancy, starts the hard part of her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, when senators will have the chance to question her about her experience and views.

Senators on the Judiciary Committee will have 30 minutes each on Tuesday, making for a marathon session. There are 22 members, evenly split by party.

Democrats will likely spend their time praising the first Black woman ever chosen for the high court.

Republicans have signaled they plan to drill Jackson about her past work as a federal public defender, in which she was assigned to represent terrorists, murders and other criminals appealing their federal convictions.

