Harris to return to White House after testing negative for coronavirus

A closeup of a woman's face
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris’ ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on April 15.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By Zeke Miller
Associated Press
WASHINGTON — 

Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative on Monday for the coronavirus, six days after she tested positive, and has been cleared to return to the White House on Tuesday.

Harris’ press secretary Kirsten Allen said Harris, who was prescribed the antiviral treatment Paxlovid last week, was negative on a rapid antigen test. Allen said Harris would continue to wear a “well-fitting mask while around others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines until through her 10th day after her positive test.

CDC guidance allows people to leave isolation on the sixth day after they tested positive, as long as they wear a mask around others. The White House exceeds those guidelines, requiring a negative rapid test from people who have been infected before they are allowed to return to the complex.

