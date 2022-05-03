Vice President Harris expected to lean hard into abortion fight

Vice President Kamala Harris, the highest-ranking elected woman in American history, is likely to play an expanded role in pushing the Democrats’ political case on protecting abortion rights as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“Opponents of Roe want to punish women and take away their rights to make decisions about their own bodies,” Harris said Tuesday in a statement more combative than the one issued by President Biden earlier in the day. “Republican legislators in states across the country are weaponizing the use of the law against women.

“The rights of all Americans are at risk,” she added. “If the right to privacy is weakened, every person could face a future in which the government can potentially interfere in the personal decisions you make about your life. This is the time to fight for women and for our country with everything we have.”

Harris would be a natural point person for the administration to vocally raise the issue on the midterm campaign trail if the Supreme Court adopts a version of the draft opinion, published Monday by Politico, that would jettison five decades of federal protection of abortion rights. The vice president has long championed issues tied to women’s health, particularly those related to abortion rights.

Politics Roe vs. Wade will be overturned, purported leaked Supreme Court draft suggests A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report in Politico.

Well before Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.'s draft opinion was published, the vice president had been scheduled to speak Tuesday night at a fundraiser for Emily’s List, a group that focuses on electing Democratic women who support abortion rights.

She spoke at Emily’s List’s 30th anniversary gala after launching her Senate bid seven years ago, making a trip to Washington to address the group before even speaking about her campaign in California.

Harris has received awards from abortion rights groups and used her position in the Senate Judiciary Committee to sponsor legislation and grill former President Trump’s Supreme Court nominees over their abortion stances.

“She’s been a champion of the pro choice movement for a long time so you will see her leaning in on the issue,” said Karen Finney, a Harris ally who serves on the board of NARAL Pro-Choice America. “She is a very important messenger to talk about the impact that this is going to have on women — from a health perspective, from the perspective of our bodily autonomy, from the perspective of rights, as a former attorney general.”

Harris even used the issue to attack President Biden during the 2020 Democratic primary, criticizing his prior support for a legislative provision that banned the use of federal funds to pay for abortions in most cases.

“You made a decision for years to withhold resources to poor women to reproductive health care,” she said during a debate.

The two united during the general election campaign in support of a law codifying Roe vs. Wade into statute, which passed the House earlier this year but failed to win a majority in the Senate.

The administration has yet to decide how to deploy Harris ahead of the midterm elections, but advisors have said they expect her to travel extensively to help stave off what are expected to be big Republican gains in Congress, where Democrats hold narrow majorities.

Democrats have wondered at times where the fierce former prosecutor who led the attack on the Trump administration’s court nominees has been. Harris’ passion on the issue of abortion could help her find that voice.

“She’s a very effective messenger when it comes to human rights and civil rights,” said Matt Canter, a Democratic pollster who was a top staffer at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. “And reproductive rights is certainly a part of that.”

She has already made women’s maternal health a key part of her agenda, speaking out often about the disproportionately high rate of death among Black women and other people of color during pregnancy.

Politics Vice President Kamala Harris spotlights maternal health during Bay Area homecoming The speech came after Harris toured UC San Francisco and met with families expecting children and healthcare workers about the university’s clinical program for Black mothers.

The abortion issue may also help Harris stake out a political identity in the Biden administration. Her two highest profile assignments — stemming migration from Central America and pushing back against GOP-led voting restrictions — have failed to yield tangible victories and she has suffered in public opinion polls.

Many Democrats say they do not expect Harris to take the issue on as a formal piece of her portfolio, in part because they believe Biden should be making the central political argument. A devout Catholic, Biden has frustrated advocates by his reticence to engage in the abortion debate as GOP-led states have enacted ever stiffer abortion restrictions and the Supreme Court took up cases that set the stage for overturning Roe.

Harris’ allies, at times, have also expressed concerns about Harris being identified solely with issues that affect women and Black people.

Republicans, who have turned Harris into a political punching bag, say they are not concerned if she uses abortion rights as a cudgel on the campaign trail.

“There’s probably more comfortability in that than the other issues she’s tackled,” said Josh Holmes, a former campaign manager for Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “Nevertheless, I’d have to see some success somewhere in order to project she’d be able to lead Democrats on this or any other issue.”

Democrats have not decided how to balance the passion many feel over the abortion issue with economic concerns, which have become central to voters as inflation has spiked.

Donna Brazile, a Harris ally and former chair of the Democratic National Committee, said the issue goes beyond politics — “It’s about our fundamental freedoms” — but conceded individual candidates will have a say in how much it plays in local races.

“Candidates must select how they will tell their stories,” she said. “Some will focus on the economy, while others will tout their success at infrastructure and perhaps the freedom to choose will also become a topic in 190 days. For now, I see it as a battle for the soul of our country and the far right influence in the GOP.”