Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, 4 other GOP House members

The House committee scrutinizing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have subpoenaed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) and four other prominent conservative representatives after they refused to voluntarily comply with its requests for information.

In an all but unprecedented move to subpoena sitting members of Congress, the committee, which is expected to begin public hearings next month, is seeking to compel the testimony of McCarthy and Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. All four, who are some of former President Trump’s biggest backers in Congress, had been asked in letters to speak with the committee and refused.

Several of them were involved in meetings and planning sessions around Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

“Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily,” committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a statement. “Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we’re forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning January 6th. We urge our colleagues to comply with the law, do their patriotic duty, and cooperate with our investigation as hundreds of other witnesses have done.”