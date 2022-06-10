Biden, Latin American leaders to sign migration declaration despite summit absences

President Biden and leaders from the Western Hemisphere are set on Friday to sign a much-anticipated declaration that includes commitments to expand legal pathways for migrants and refugees and more U.S. funding to assist other countries in hosting them.

It is unclear how many nations will sign the “Los Angeles Declaration” in light of boycotts by several key Latin American heads of state. But U.S. officials said the administration has secured enough commitments to take serious steps in addressing the migrant crisis.

Among the countries that will sign the declaration are Belize, which will give legal status to undocumented migrants who have been living in that country, and Canada, which will boost its refugee resettlement efforts.

Mexico will also join the declaration, launching a new temporary labor program for 15,000 to 20,000 workers from Guatemala. The country will expand eligibility for that program to include Honduras and El Salvador “in the medium term,” according to a fact sheet provided by the White House.

Advertisement

Mexico is a key player in the region, and its cooperation is essential to stemming the flow of migrants to the U.S. Its participation in the migration agreement was in doubt after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to skip the summit to protest the U.S. decision to exclude leaders from several countries it considers to be anti-democratic. He sent his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, instead. The leaders of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras also did not attend.

As part of its commitment to the migration declaration, the Biden administration plans to dole out $314 million in humanitarian aid, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department. It will alsoprovide H-2B nonagricultural seasonal worker visas to 11,500 nationals of northern Central America and Haiti.

Biden will also announce stepped-up efforts — in conjunction with other countries — to combat human smuggling.

Other countries will also be taking steps to address the migration crisis, which has seen a jump in the number of migrants traveling to the U.S.

Border officials encountered more than 1.7 million migrants along the U.S. southern border in 2021 and more than 1.3 million in the first seven months of this year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Canada, too, will step up to provide $26.9 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year for migration management and humanitarian aid. Spain will pledge to double the number of labor pathways for Hondurans.

The declaration caps of a week of meetings among foreign dignitaries, advocates and more than 23 heads of state who convened in Los Angeles to discuss regional challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change, economic inequality and migration.

Diplomatic cracks over the administration’s decision to exclude the leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela over concerns of a lack of democracy and respect for human rights has splintered the conference, taking place in the U.S. for the first time since its inaugural meeting in Miami in 1994.

On Thursday, the leaders of Bolivia and Argentina criticized the decision to leave out some leaders in the region as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris looked on nearby. John Briceño, the prime minister of Belize, called it “inexcusable” that some leaders were not present.

Among other actions featured in the migration pact, the Biden administration will pledge to resettle 20,000 refugees from the Americas during the next two years and in coming months resume family reunification parole programs in both Cuba and Haiti, which allows U.S. citizens and permanent residents to apply for parole for their family members in those countries.

Costa Rica plans to renew a special temporary complementary protection scheme for migrants from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

The declaration will tout efforts by Colombia and Ecuador, which have already enacted policies to welcome some of the more than 6 million Venezuelans who have fled their country in recent years. Colombia will pledge to legalize permits for an additional 300,000 Venezuelan migrants and refugees by the end of August.

Savi Arvey, policy advisor on the migrant rights and justice team at the Women’s Refugee Commission, said the declaration included some “positive initial steps,” and advocates are hoping participating countries will follow through on their pledges.

“These are good, initial steps, but as countries work together, we’re hoping for bigger bolder action, especially on international protection,” she said.