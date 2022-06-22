Advertisement
Share
Politics

Former candidate for Florida governor facing federal charges

A man in a suit and tie speaks in front of a blue curtain
File photo of former candidate Andrew Gillum.
(Associated Press )
Associated Press
Share
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — 

Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is facing 21 federal charges related to a scheme to seek donations and funnel a portion of them back to him through third parties, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Gillum, 42, and co-defendant Sharon Janet Lettman-Hicks, 53, face 19 counts of wire fraud. Gillum is also charged with making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the pair “conspired to commit wire fraud, by unlawfully soliciting and obtaining funds from various entities and individuals through false and fraudulent promises and representations that the funds would be used for a legitimate purpose.”

Lettman-Hicks then used her company to fraudulently give money to Gillum disguised as payroll payments, the office said in a press release.

It’s the latest trouble for Gillum, who narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in a race that required a recount.

Advertisement
FILE - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. Former President Donald Trump on Friday, June 10, endorsed Britt, doubling down on his decision to spurn his previous choice in the Republican primary. Britt and Mo Brooks face off in the June 21 runoff that will decide the Republican nominee. (Photo/Butch Dill, FIle)

Politics

Katie Britt beats six-term Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks in Republican Senate runoff

Katie Britt wins Alabama’s runoff for the Republican nomination for Senate after ex-President Trump switched his endorsement from U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

Gillum served as mayor of Tallahassee before running for governor.

In March 2020, Gillum was found intoxicated and unconscious in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort. Two days later he entered a rehabilitation center, and later did a television interview and said he’s bisexual.

Politics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement