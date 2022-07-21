Advertisement
1.6 million California households enrolled in affordable internet program

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to tout the progress of the infrastructure measure during a visit to Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Erin B. Logan
WASHINGTON — 

The White House is set to announce on Thursday that 1.6 million Californian households have enrolled in an affordable internet program that was made possible by the bipartisan infrastructure law President Biden signed in November.

The affordable internet program enables households to cut their monthly internet bill by up to $30 per month. Households on tribal lands can cut their costs by up to $75 per month. California has the highest number of enrollees of any state, according to the White House.

The program is administered by the Federal Communications Commission and was made possible by $65 billion in funding from the 2021 law, which the Biden administration has touted as a job creator that will overhaul America’s ailing infrastructure and boost the economy.

The law is expected to fund construction projects around the nation over the next five years.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to tout the measure on Thursday during a visit to Charlotte, N.C. Harris is also expected to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to increase enrollment by promoting the program to Californians.

Erin B. Logan

Erin B. Logan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Her work has been featured in the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the Baltimore Sun. She previously studied at Vanderbilt University and American University. Though based in Washington, she’s a true southerner at heart and is always on the hunt for authentic sweet tea.

