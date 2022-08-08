Advertisement
Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI agents, Trump says in statement

President Trump speaks in 2019.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Sarah D. Wire
WASHINGTON — 

Former President Trump said in a statement Monday that the FBI is searching his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, in what he described as a “raid.”

It was not immediately clear why agents were present at Mar-a-Lago, but Trump said the property was “under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.” He added that the agents broke open his safe.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” he said.

Several former Trump administration officials have testified before a grand jury recently as part of the Justice Department investigation into the events around the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

