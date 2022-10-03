Garcetti deputy being named to high-level U.S. diplomatic post, sources say

A senior aide to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be appointed the first ever U.S. State Department special envoy for linking local governments to national foreign policy, sources told The Times.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is expected Monday to name Nina Hachigian as the country’s first special representative for subnational diplomacy.

“Subnational” diplomacy refers to government entities at local levels— cities and counties instead of nations.

Hachigian, 55, has served as the Los Angeles deputy mayor for international affairs under Garcetti since 2017. Before that she was a State Department diplomat assigned to the leading Asian alliance, the Assn. of Southeastern Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The idea behind the new office, officials say, is to connect issues with local impact, such as climate change, to international programs, sharing information, ideas and money.

“Communities, cities, and states are coming up with some of the most innovative and creative ideas for tackling many of the global challenges we face,” Hachigian said in an interview ahead of her appointment. “It is vital that we at the State Department harness the ingenuity of our local communities as we strive to build a foreign policy for all Americans.”

U.S. officials say the new office is meant to further connect foreign policy to middle-class America, a goal President Biden has stated since his election. Presumably it is also a way to shield foreign policy from those who would argue that domestic issues should come first at the expense of looking abroad.

“A central task for us,” Hachigian said, “will be bringing the benefits of our foreign policy to the local level.”

Blinken, in a statement to be released later Monday, said cities, counties and states across the United States are on the “front lines of many of our most pressing global issues, including climate change, economic justice and democratic renewal.”

For example, when former President Trump attempted to back away from efforts to combat climate change, it was local or regional entities — like California — that persisted in adopting programs to contain waste, pollution and the explosion in climate destruction.

“U.S. cities and states are incubators for innovative and novel ideas that tackle global challenges, and the department should harness these solutions,” Blinken said. Hachigian’s new office will lead and coordinate those efforts, he added.

