Top border official Magnus say he’s been asked to resign but refuses

Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said Friday he was asked to resign but is refusing to do so.

In a statement to The Times, Magnus said he was asked by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to step down or face firing. He said he was not and defended his record, including internal reforms, border security and pursuit policies.

“I am excited about the progress I made and look forward continuing that work,” he said.

His agency has faced criticism for the way it treats migrants as well as increases in the number of migrants coming to the border. He has focused on trying to reform the culture of the agency. There have been reports about internal criticism of his management style.