Advertisement
Share
Politics

Biden calls ‘emergency’ meeting after missile hits Poland

President Biden and two other men sit in a room
President Biden talks on the phone with Polish President Andrzej Duda as White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan, center, and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken listen on Nov. 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.
(Adam Schultz / Associated Press The White House)
By SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
Share
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — 

President Biden convened an “emergency” meeting of the Group of 7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia on Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border.

Biden, who was awakened overnight by staff with the news of the missile explosion while in Indonesia for the Group of 20 summit, called Polish President Andrzej Duda early Wednesday to express his “deep condolences” for the loss of life. Biden promised on Twitter “full U.S support for and assistance with Poland’s investigation,” and “reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO.”

Meeting at a large round table in a ballroom in his hotel, the U.S. president hosted the leaders of the G-7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, along with the president of the European Council and the prime ministers of NATO allies Spain and the Netherlands.

Advertisement
KYIV, UKRAINE - 2022/11/15: A fire rescue truck is seen at the residential building hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. (Photo by Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Poland says missile ‘probably’ made by Russia fell on its territory, killing 2

If Russia had deliberately targeted Poland, a NATO member, it would risk drawing the alliance into the conflict at a time when Moscow is already struggling.

Biden replied “no” to reporters who asked if he would provide an update on the situation in Poland.

A statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry identified the missile as being made in Russia. But Poland’s president, Duda, was more cautious about its origin, saying that officials did not know for sure who fired it or where it was made. He said it was “most probably” Russian-made, but that is still being verified. If confirmed, it would be the first time since the invasion of Ukraine that a Russian weapon came down on a NATO country.

The foundation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is the principle that an attack against one member is an attack on them all.

PoliticsWorld & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement