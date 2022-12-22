Advertisement
Read the full House Jan. 6 committee report

Former President Trump appears on screen during a hearing
Former President Trump appears on screen during a House select committee hearing on events related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
(Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Sarah D. Wire
WASHINGTON — 

The long-anticipated 845-page, eight-chapter report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was released Thursday.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: An image of President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol conducts its final hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack On the United States Capitol has spent over a year conducting more than 1,000 interviews, reviewed more than 140,000 documents day of the attack. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Landmark Jan. 6 report concludes Trump intentionally misled and provoked insurrectionists

The report by the House select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol provides a road map for potential criminal charges against Trump.

The report includes new details beyond what the committee presented during nine public hearings this year. It also provides a road map for potential criminal charges against former President Trump and others.

Read the full report below.

Sarah D. Wire

Sarah D. Wire covers the Justice Department and national security for the Los Angeles Times with a focus on the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and domestic extremism.

