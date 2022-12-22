Read the full House Jan. 6 committee report
WASHINGTON —
The long-anticipated 845-page, eight-chapter report from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was released Thursday.
The report includes new details beyond what the committee presented during nine public hearings this year. It also provides a road map for potential criminal charges against former President Trump and others.
Read the full report below.
