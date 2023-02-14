Who will replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein? Meet the potential candidates

Even before Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a historic force in California politics, announced Tuesday that she would not seek reelection in 2024, ambitious Democratic politicians had begun lining up to replace her.

Feinstein, 89, has been in the public eye for more than a half-century, notably since she became San Francisco’s leader after the 1978 assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. In recent years, she has faced mounting questions about her mental acuity and her old-school brand of bipartisanship that is viewed as outdated in today’s bitterly divided era. These factors led Democrats to leap into the race to replace her before she announced her intentions — a move that would previously have been considered impolitic.

Many candidates are expected to run, or at least consider running, for her seat. Here are some of the most prominent: