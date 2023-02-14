Who will replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein? Meet the potential candidates

Get Group Therapy
Even before Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a historic force in California politics, announced Tuesday that she would not seek reelection in 2024, ambitious Democratic politicians had begun lining up to replace her.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, California’s longest-serving U.S. senator, announces she will not run for reelection at the end of her term in 2024.
Feinstein, 89, has been in the public eye for more than a half-century, notably since she became San Francisco’s leader after the 1978 assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. In recent years, she has faced mounting questions about her mental acuity and her old-school brand of bipartisanship that is viewed as outdated in today’s bitterly divided era. These factors led Democrats to leap into the race to replace her before she announced her intentions — a move that would previously have been considered impolitic.
Many candidates are expected to run, or at least consider running, for her seat. Here are some of the most prominent:
Rep. Katie Porter, 49, Democrat
Resume:
By formally announcing her U.S. Senate bid, Orange County’s Rep. Katie Porter ends the quiet jockeying to succeed Democrat Dianne Feinstein.
Best known for:
Potential obstacles:
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, 62, Democrat
Resume:
Rep. Adam B. Schiff of Burbank is the latest high-profile Democrat to join the 2024 Senate race, while Sen. Dianne Feinstein remains mum on seeking reelection.
Best known for:
Potential obstacles:
Rep. Barbara Lee, 76, Democrat
Resume:
Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee of Oakland, a seasoned progressive with more than three decades immersed in California politics, on Wednesday told congressional colleagues she plans to run for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024.
Best known for:
Potential obstacles:
