Biden to spotlight gun control in Monterey Park and meet U.K., Australia leaders in San Diego

President Biden will travel to California on Monday for a multi-day visit that will include meetings with the leaders of Australia and the United Kingdom in San Diego and a stop in Monterey Park, the site of one of two mass shootings that rocked California in January.

Biden will meet with Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak of Britain and Anthony Albanese of Australia on Monday to highlight the security alliance known as AUKUS, which was launched in 2021 to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines in an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region. The president will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and is expected to unveil details of U.S. efforts to provide Australia with the technology and nuclear capabilities.

On Tuesday, Biden will stop in Monterey Park, where a gunman shot and killed 11 people at a dance studio during a Lunar New Year celebration on Jan. 21. Biden is expected to highlight his efforts on gun control but it’s unclear if he will meet with the families of the victims or Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old who disarmed the gunman at a second dance club.

Tsay was invited to Washington for Biden’s State of the Union address last month, during which the president referred to him as a “hero” as he called on Congress to enact stricter gun control measures.