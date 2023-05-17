Advertisement
Politics

Larry Elder fined for failing to disclose income during 2021 gubernatorial recall campaign

A man walks and talks with and puts his left arm around another man outdoors.
GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder greets supporters in Woodland Hills during his unsuccessful 2021 gubernatorial campaign.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Seema Mehta.
By Seema Mehta
Staff WriterFollow
Share

GOP presidential candidate Larry Elder has agreed to pay a $2,000 fine for violating the state Political Reform Act while running for governor during the 2021 recall election, according to the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Elder, who was a Los Angeles-based conservative talk-radio host before entering politics, failed to disclose earnings from 10 entities on his statement of economic interest, including Salem Media, Epoch Times and Turning Point USA, according to the state commission.

Advertisement

The Times reported about one of the omissions in August 2021. A campaign spokeswoman said at the time that there may have been an oversight and that, if there was, the filing would be amended.

The financial disclosure documents have been corrected, according to the commission, which found that there was “no evidence of intent to conceal” and that harm to the public was minimal.

The agreement, which doesn’t require commission approval, was scheduled to be presented at the panel’s Thursday meeting until it was canceled.

Elder’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Some of the names on the second question of the California recall ballot.

Full coverage: Newsom recall

Latest articles, background and opinions.

The attempted recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom overwhelmingly failed, but Elder did come in first among the replacement candidates, winning 48.4% of the vote, according to the secretary of state’s office.

In April, Elder announced that he was running for president. He has the support of 1.3% for the GOP nomination, according to a Real Clear Politics aggregation of public polls.

Elder is scheduled to hold a fundraiser on May 25 in Newport Beach, with tickets costing up to $6,600.

PoliticsCalifornia
Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who is covering the 2024 California Senate race as well as other state and national contests. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan in 2019.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement