Biden visits California to talk climate and raise cash

President Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured walking on a beach in Seacliff, Calif., are expected to appear together Monday at a climate-change event in Palo Alto.

President Biden plans to unveil more than $600 million in federal spending to fight the effects of climate change on Monday in Palo Alto. But much of his multi-day visit to California is focused on raising money, notably from Silicon Valley tech leaders, for his 2024 reelection campaign.

Biden will be joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom as he tours the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve. After touring a wetland, he is expected to announce the funding to protect the nation’s power grid and communities on the coast and around the Great Lakes — regions susceptible to storm surge, sea level rise and flooding, according to a White House official.

Advertisement

“The president will discuss his administration’s historic action to combat the climate crisis, create good-paying clean energy jobs and protect our environment for future generations,” the official said. “He will also highlight how unprecedented federal investments, coupled with local leadership, are helping build communities that are not only climate-resilient, but safer, more equitable and economically stronger.”

But much of his time will be spent fundraising in a state that is key to his reelection bid.

In 2020, Californians spent $305.6 million to back his campaign, more than one-fifth of his total haul and the most of any state in the nation, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics of donations of more than $200 from individuals. And that sum doesn’t include contributions to political action committees that operate independently of campaigns.

California Newsom and Democratic lawmakers remain divided on infrastructure plan Democratic lawmakers have agreed on a preliminary state budget, but remain at odds with Gov. Gavin Newsom over his plan to speed up infrastructure construction.

Biden’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, raised money in the Bay Area and Los Angeles last week.

The president is holding multiple fundraisers Monday and Tuesday. Among the hosts are former EBay executive and 2006 gubernatorial candidate Steve Westly and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, according to Democrats familiar with their plans who could not discuss them publicly.