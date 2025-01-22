Advertisement
Biden, Harris in California, and soon Trump will be too

A helicopter flies past the Lincoln Memorial.
A Marine helicopter carrying former President Biden and Jill Biden flies past the Lincoln Memorial after the Bidens Monday’s inauguration.
(Brendan McDermid / Pool photo via AP)
By Seema Mehta
Former President Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden are spending their first days after leaving the White House in Santa Barbara County, according to media reports.

The Bidens traveled to a private home in Santa Ynez after attending the inauguration of President Trump in the packed rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Monday, NBC News first reported.

The setting is significant — the couple sought respite there after Biden decided not to seek reelection and spoke in support of then-Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August.

The Bidens are staying in Santa Ynez, where Democratic donor Joe Kiana has a working organic vineyard.
(Laura Nelson / Los Angeles Times)

The Bidens and several of their family members spent several days then at a sprawling vineyard owned by major Democratic donor Joe Kiani, the billionaire founder of the medical technology company Masimo in Irvine. His rural property, in the foothills of the San Rafael Mountains, is surrounded by horse paddocks and gnarled live oaks.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Scenes from a packed Rotunda: Moguls, former presidents — and some notable absences

President Donald Trump was sworn in Monday morning among a group of dignitaries and guests inside the Capitol.

Harris also traveled to California, her home state, after Trump’s inauguration. The former U.S. senator, attorney general and San Francisco district attorney and her husband, Doug Emhoff, left Washington, D.C., landed in Burbank and immediately visited volunteers and firefighters helping the victims of the Eaton fire in Altadena.

President Trump, in his first trip outside of Washington, D.C., since being inaugurated, has said he plans to survey the wildfire damage in the Los Angeles area later this week. He has also said some federal aid could be conditioned to state water policy changes.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who is covering the 2024 presidential race as well as other state and national contests. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 1998, previously covered multiple presidential, state and local races, and completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan in 2019.

