Read the indictment of former President Trump
Former President Trump has been indicted on four counts following a special counsel investigation into efforts to stop the transfer of power after losing the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
The four charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; conspiracy against rights; and obstruction of or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment alleges that Trump pursued discounting legitimate votes and subverting the 2020 presidential election results through three criminal conspiracies.
Read the full text of the indictment:
Read the indictment: United States of America v. Donald J. Trump
Read more coverage:
Trump indicted after special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
The indictment alleges that Trump pursued discounting legitimate votes and subverting the 2020 presidential election results through three criminal conspiracies.
What do Trump’s indictments mean? Answers to questions about the former president’s legal troubles
It’s hard to keep straight all the accusations brought against and investigations into Trump in recent years. Here’s a guide to the latest developments.
Get our Essential Politics newsletter
The latest news, analysis and insights from our politics team.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.