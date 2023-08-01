Advertisement
Thread Trump indicted again

Read the indictment of former President Trump

Then-President Trump raises a fist on Jan. 6, 2021
Then-President Trump speaks to a rally on Jan. 6, 2021. He was indicted Tuesday after an investigation into efforts to stop the transfer of power after his election loss in 2020.
(Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)
By Kelcie PegherDeputy Editor of Partnerships 
Former President Trump has been indicted on four counts following a special counsel investigation into efforts to stop the transfer of power after losing the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The four charges include conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; conspiracy against rights; and obstruction of or attempting to obstruct an official proceeding. The indictment alleges that Trump pursued discounting legitimate votes and subverting the 2020 presidential election results through three criminal conspiracies.

Read the full text of the indictment:

United States of America v. Donald J. Trump

Read the indictment: United States of America v. Donald J. Trump
Kelcie Pegher

