Read the Fulton County indictment of Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and associates
Former President Trump was indicted in Georgia after an investigation into efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. Eighteen others were also indicted, including Trump’s personal lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
The former president was recorded during a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him enough votes to win Georgia, prompting Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis to open an investigation. Trump has maintained that the call was appropriate.
Read More: Fulton County grand jury indicts Trump, Giuliani, other associates in 2020 election investigation
See the full indictment below.
Fulton County, Ga. indictment of former President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and others
Get our Essential Politics newsletter
The latest news, analysis and insights from our politics team.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.