Trump expected to surrender to law enforcement in Fulton County 2020 election case

Former President Trump is expected to travel to Atlanta on Thursday to turn himself in for arrest at the Fulton County Jail after being indicted last week and accused of conspiring with allies to overturn the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

The sweeping 41-count indictment alleges that Trump and 18 others were involved in a conspiracy to undermine the results of the presidential election in Fulton County, elsewhere in Georgia and in other states by misleading voters, the courts and state and federal lawmakers about the outcome in order to keep Trump in power. Trump faces 13 separate counts in the case.

His bond, set by a judge and made public Monday, was set at $200,000. He has been instructed to not make direct or indirect threats — including through social media — against potential witnesses, victims or the unindicted co-conspirators mentioned, but not named, in the indictment. Trump is also barred from communicating about the facts of the case with any known witnesses except through legal counsel.

Trump will be booked and photographed upon his surrender — something that did not happen in the other three jurisdictions in which he has been indicted — making him the first U.S. president to receive a mugshot.

Several of Trump’s 18 co-defendants have appeared at the Fulton County Jail over the past few days to be booked ahead of a 9 a.m. Pacific time Friday deadline set by Dist. Atty. Fani Willis for them to surrender.

Trump’s former personal attorneys Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell were processed and released on bond Wednesday along with five others.

On Tuesday, California attorney and Trump ally John Eastman surrendered. He is accused of pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay Congress’ certification of the election results or to throw out Georgia’s votes, and of helping organize the fake slates of electors in Georgia and other states.