After busy first week as U.S. senator, Laphonza Butler says she has COVID-19

Sen. Laphonza Butler speaks at a lectern
Sen. Laphonza Butler speaks in downtown Los Angeles on Friday during a celebration of the second anniversary of the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
After a bustling first week in her new role as U.S. senator, meeting with union leaders and hobnobbing with celebrity political donors across California, Laphonza Butler said Sunday that she has COVID-19.

The newly appointed senator, whom Gov. Gavin Newsom tapped in early October to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said Sunday that she would work remotely while recovering.

“After a busy 1st wk on the job, I have tested positive for COVID-19 & am experiencing mild symptoms,” Butler tweeted. “Per CDC guidelines I will be isolating while the Senate is in session and working remotely.”

Butler’s first official week in the Senate coincided with a recess. She spent the time crisscrossing California, supporting various unions — including her former workplace, the Service Employees International Union — and meeting with political leaders, including the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors.

