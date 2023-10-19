Attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia ahead of trial in Trump 2020 election interference case

Sidney Powell, right, appears with members of former President Trump’s legal team, including Jenna Ellis, at a news conference in Washington on Nov. 19, 2020.

Attorney Sidney Powell has taken a plea deal in Fulton County, Ga., one day before jury selection was set to begin for her election interference case alongside lawyer Ken Chesebro.

Powell received six years’ probation, a $6,000 fine, $2,700 restitution and agreed to write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia and to testify truthfully at trial. She pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties in connection with alleged efforts to keep former President Trump in power.

Powell was indicted along with 18 others, including Trump, as part of a wide-ranging scheme to keep the Republican president in office after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. The racketeering case was brought by Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis. Powell and Chesebro moved for a speedy trial, and were able to separate their portion of the case.

Prosecutors say Powell helped orchestrate an unauthorized breach of elections equipment in a rural Georgia county elections office that occurred on Jan. 7, 2021.