Is Israel at risk of becoming a pariah in the Middle East again? Maybe not

Since its 1948 founding, Israel was seen by Arab neighbors as an interloper in the Middle East, a hostile nation imposed by Western powers in the aftermath of World War II.

After decades of wars, diplomatic and economic isolation and ostracization rooted in a combination of politics and antisemitism, Israel in recent years began to make significant progress in normalizing relations with several Arab neighbors.

The Trump-era Abraham Accords raised hopes that diplomatic, financial and cultural ties with fellow Mideast nations would bring greater peace and stability to the region.

But the Israel-Hamas war upended that process almost overnight.

Here’s a look at why Israel could again find itself isolated and what it could mean for the U.S. and international community.