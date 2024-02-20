Is widow Yulia Navalnaya the new face of Russian opposition?

The death - possible murder - of Alexei Navalny, Russia’s most prominent dissident, sent anti-Kremlin activism into disarray. Preparing to step into the void is his widow, Yulia Navalnaya.

Like her husband, Navalnaya is vibrant, eloquent and photogenic. In a nine-minute emotional but measured speech broadcast from a domestic setting on Youtube, the widow has already made her case and is emerging as a potent symbol.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the world’s most ruthless autocratic leaders. Opposition to him has never prospered, and opponents usually end up in prison or dead.