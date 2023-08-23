Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say. Wagner chief was on passenger list
A private jet crashed over Russia on Wednesday, killing all 10 people on board, emergency officials said. Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.
Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner private military company.
Russian state news agency Tass cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers. It was not clear if Prigozhin was among those on board, though Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said he was on the passenger list.
The plane was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg and went down in the Tver region, about 60 miles north of the capital. Authorities are investigating.
Flight tracking data reviewed by the Associated Press shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had previously used took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.
The great uncle of Russia’s most infamous warlord was a beloved resident of this Ukrainian city. Should he be canceled?
A Ukrainian city grapples over whether to rename its history museum, currently named after a great uncle of warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin
The signal was lost in a rural region where there are no nearby airfields where the jet could have landed safely.
Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia’s regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June. The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.
Welcome to the Wagner-verse, where action films serve up propaganda for Russia’s notorious mercenary army
Russian private military contractor Wagner is busy boosting its brand as its fighters try to subdue Ukraine, trading secrecy for war propaganda movies.
Shortly after that, Wagner fighters set up camp in Belarus, but Prigozhin’s plane, according to media reports, was flying back and forth between Belarus and Russia.
This week, Prigozhin posted his first recruitment video since the mutiny, saying that Wagner is conducting reconnaissance and search activities, and “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free.”
The prospect of a nuclear-armed superpower falling into disarray terrified neighboring countries throughout Europe and put the White House on alert.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.