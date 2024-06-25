Advertisement
Politics

Gov. Newsom is moving his family back to Marin County

Newsom waves as he stands with his family stand on a stage outdoors.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, Jennifer Siebel Newsom and their children, from left, Dutch, Brooklynn, Hunter and Montana, are shown on Jan. 6, 2023, after Newsom took the oath of office in Sacramento.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Tyrone BeasonStaff Writer 
Gov. Gavin Newsom and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom plan to move their family back to Marin County, a spokeswoman said Monday.

Both Newsom and the first partner grew up in Marin County, an enclave just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, and it’s where they were raising their four children prior to his becoming governor in 2018. They plan to enroll the children in Marin County schools in the fall.

“To ensure continuity in their children’s education, the family will split their time between Sacramento and Marin heading into the coming academic year,” spokeswoman Izzy Gardon said, confirming news first reported by Politico, which added that the children would stay with extended family.

Shortly after the two-term governor was first elected, the couple sold their Marin County home and purchased a six-bedroom, 12,000-square-foot house for $3.7-million in the Fair Oaks community, 15 miles from the state Capitol in Sacramento.

Newsom, whose current term ends in January 2027, is the third governor in a row to live in multiple locations while serving.

In his first public appearance as governor-elect in 2010, Jerry Brown made a point of telling reporters he was keeping his house in Oakland as his permanent address. Five years later, Brown moved into the newly renovated governor’s mansion, after living in a downtown Sacramento loft.

Arnold Schwarzenegger liked spending his nights at his Brentwood mansion so much that he famously commuted three hours between L.A. and Sacramento by private jet.

Tyrone Beason

Tyrone Beason is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times who writes about America through the lenses of race and culture. He previously covered the 2020 presidential election. Before joining the paper in 2019, the Kentucky native spent nearly 25 years at the Seattle Times covering the Pacific Northwest. Follow him on Instagram @tyrone_california and Twitter @tyrone_beason.

