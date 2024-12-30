Newsom’s plan to support immigrants doesn’t do enough to shield them from Trump deportations, advocates say

Some advocates worry that a state proposal to support immigrants after President-elect Donald Trump takes office doesn’t do enough to protect those who are detained amid immigration proceedings.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has drafted a conceptual plan to help undocumented immigrants under threat of deportation after President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

But some advocates worry the proposal doesn’t do enough to protect those who are detained amid immigration proceedings.

“Trump’s promise to use militarized raids against our state will have devastating consequences for our communities and our economy,” said Hamid Yazdan-Panah, advocacy director for Immigrant Defense Advocates. “California needs a strategy on detention that ensures access to counsel and prevents family separation.”

Yazdan-Panah said his and other advocacy organizations prefer a plan put forth by the state Senate, which includes funding for lawyers to represent detained immigrants as they go through immigration proceedings. Detention is anticipated to increase as Trump carries out mass deportation plans, and federal officials are eyeing a new facility in California.

“This document is an internal and deliberative draft document meant for internal discussions as part of a number of possible considerations given the incoming federal administration’s public remarks,” said Scott Murray, deputy public affairs director at the California Department of Social Services. “It is not a final proposal.”

A fact sheet obtained by The Times, titled “Immigrant Support Network Concept,” offers few details about Newsom’s proposal, which is under review. Under the plan, the California Department of Social Services would establish regional hubs to connect “at-risk individuals, their families and communities” with legal services, labor unions, local governments and other resources.

The document offers an early indication of how California’s Democratic leaders will fight back against the Trump administration’s plans for mass deportation.

Newsom called a special legislative session just after the election to approve $25 million in additional state funds for possible litigation against the incoming federal government. Trump, throughout his campaign, repeatedly singled out California and its leadership of “radical left lunatics,” threatening to withhold federal emergency aid.

Newsom’s immigration proposal says the Social Services department would provide funding to nonprofits for community outreach, legal services staffing positions and other costs associated with hub operations. It says the department is still determining funding, geographic focus areas and an implementation timeline, with a goal of announcing the program in mid-January.

“While there is a robust network of immigrant-serving organizations and other community supports, there is no centralized coordination mechanism, which limits the ability of providers to effectively leverage available resources; share critical information and expertise; and identify (and adopt) best practices,” the fact sheet states.

Newsom’s proposal doesn’t mention immigrant detention, though advocates say funding to help vulnerable detainees is critical. Advocates have questioned how the regional hub strategy would respond to immigration arrests across the state and have not received a clear answer from state leaders, said Yazdan-Panah of Immigrant Defense Advocates.

The state Senate proposal, meanwhile, seeks funding beyond the $25 million sought by Newsom for legal aid services related to issues of reproductive health, climate, LGBTQ+ rights and immigrant rights. Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener’s proposed legislation seeks $60 million and would establish a program for representation of detained immigrants.

Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Alhambra) noted in a statement that the Senate proposal was formulated in partnership with advocates working on the front lines.

“As we brace for the threat of mass raids and deportations, the Senate will remain steadfast in ensuring the safety and well-being of all Californians,” she said. “Our strategy focuses on defending the human rights of California’s diverse communities and ensuring our residents will receive the resources they need to thrive, no matter their background.”

Unlike in criminal proceedings, people detained for civil immigration violations are not entitled to free legal representation. Immigrants who are represented by a lawyer are significantly more likely to win their case compared to those without a lawyer. But those in detention often lack legal representation.

“That is why advocates across the state are united in their support for the proposal put forth by the senate,” Yazdan-Panah said.

Dozens of advocacy groups signed a Dec. 18 letter to Newsom, Wiener and Senate leader Mike McGuire seeking $25 million for detention and deportation legal representation.

“This is a critical time for California to take bold action and expand its historic investments in immigrant communities,” the organizations wrote.