Watch the Awards like a Nominee!

The SAG Awards is thrilled to partner with these sponsors to bring you this carefully curated gift bag to help you celebrate at home while showing yourself some self-care in these challenging times! Every brand represented here provided a generous donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which supports your fellow actors in need. And over the past year this support was even more critical. Since March 2020, the Foundation has raised and granted over $6 million in relief aid to assist thousands of SAG-AFTRA performers and families in emergency financial crises.