For persistent depression, FDA approves a novel treatment based on ketamine

The FDA advisory committee voted 14-2 in February to recommend approval of the drug. That's despite the fact that the evidence was more mixed than for other approved antidepressants, according to a report by agency staff. A memo said that typical antidepressants are approved on the basis of two positive short-term trials, but there was only one such trial for esketamine. The second trial considered in support of the drug was a withdrawal study, and FDA said its division of psychiatry products had not previously considered such a study as one of the primary pieces of evidence for an approval, but added "it is not unreasonable to do so" in its report. Adverse events included sedation, disassociation and an increase in blood pressure.