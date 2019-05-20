Methane is a potent greenhouse gas. Could turning it into CO2 fight climate change?

Imagine a system in which the market will pay $50 for every ton of CO2 emissions that they avoid. In the 100-year scenario in which methane is considered to be 28 times more powerful, the value of eliminating one ton of it would be $1,400. There’d be a small cost for emitting a little bit of CO2 in the conversion process, but even so, the take home would be about $1,250. (A bipartisan bill introduced in the House this year would impose a fee on carbon starting at $15 per ton of CO2 and increasing to more than $100 by 2030; models predict prices could climb as high as $500 later in the century.)